During the celebration of the Christmasit is common for television to modify its grid. In this way, on holidays the usual programs have their schedules altered and new formats are included. This is the case of RTVEwhich has already announced its Christmas programming.

Under the motto ‘Live Christmas on RTVE… like at home’, the public channel will offer different programming in which this year the special of one of its most successful programs of the season stands out: ‘The Grand Prix’.

Furthermore, the Chimes This year they intend to be “surprising and irreverent” with David Broncano and Lalachus at the helm. And the public channel thus rewards the success of the premiere of ‘La Revuelta’, which has finally canceled its Christmas special scheduled for December 25 on La 1, out of respect for Raphael.

When will ‘The Promise’ air on Christmas?

‘La Promesa’ has established itself as one of the most popular Spanish soap operas in recent years. Broadcast on La 1 every afternoon at 5:30 p.m., the series has managed to capture the attention of viewers with its intriguing mix of drama, suspense and romance. Furthermore, fiction recently won the International Emmy Award in the Telenovela 2024 category.









Throughout its 3 seasons and more than 400 episodes, the public channel’s period serial in collaboration with Bambú Producciones continues as one of the star fictions since it landed almost two years ago on RTVE, being leader in its time slot and conquering almost a million viewers every day.

And the plot, starring Ana Garcés, Eva Martín, Manuel Regueiro, Arturo García SanchoMaría Castro, Joaquín Climent and Carmen Asecas, has consolidated a legion of loyal followers.

‘The Promise’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m. However, on the occasion of Christmas, the space will suffer programming changesas already happened on the December long weekend.

As confirmed by RTVE, on Thursday, December 25, Christmas Day, there will be no episode of ‘The Promise’as usually happens every time a party of this type occurs. In its place, the network will broadcast other content, leaving the weekly chapters at four.

And it is that On Wednesday, December 24, Christmas Eve, there will be a chapter. Specifically, number 491 will be issued. To see the next one, number 492, we will have to wait until Thursday the 26th.

RTVE’s commitment to daily series

‘The Promesa’ arrived on the La 1 grid on January 12, 2023 in prime time, and then began to be broadcast daily from Monday to Friday. The soap opera is one of the big bets from RTVE for period serials.

In addition, the public channel broadcasts an hour before ‘The Modern’a series based on the novel ‘Tea rooms’ by Luisa Carnés, which tells the story of several employees of a distinguished tea room near Puerta del Sol in Madrid in 1930. The soap opera has also established itself as one of the RTVE’s reference series and brings together more than 700,000 viewers every day.