Public radio and television in Spain have asked Twitter to withdraw the new label it has imposed in your accounts: “Media financed by the Government”. The Twitter accounts of RTVE, RTVE Noticias, RTVE Comunicación y Participación and RTVE Play all have this qualification: “The RTVE Corporation has asked Twitter to withdraw the ‘Government-financed medium’ label and that, in its case, be replaced by ‘Publicly financed medium’, says a statement from RTVE. That designation is what the chain now has british bbc.

A few days ago and at the request of Elon Musk, owner of Twitter since October, the network began to apply the label of “State-affiliated media outlet” to other public media, which until then had only been applied to Russia Today or the Chinese agency. Xinhua. Until then, editorially independent media such as the BBC or the Americans PBS and NPR were exempt from a similar qualification. Twitter’s initial hashtag for these channels in English was “financed by the Government”, which RTVE now has. Musk then agreed to move to “publicly funded.”

Appearance of the RTVE profile on Twitter, with the warning in English.

The BBC continues to tweet under this new label, but the American NPR and PBS or the Canadian CBC have refused and have paused their activity on the social network. RTVE has not yet made any other decision until hearing Twitter’s response to its request. “The RTVE Corporation has transmitted to Twitter its total disagreement with the unilateral decision of the social network to include the label ‘Media financed by the Government’ in the corporate accounts of the Corporation,” says the statement from the Spanish chain. “These labels on the RTVE Twitter accounts are wrong and contrary to the essence of Radiotelevisión Española. The Corporation reiterates editorial independence as one of its hallmarks. RTVE is a public medium that is financed through a general budget allocation approved by Parliament, as well as two other private sources of financing. Editorial independence and that of the workers of the Corporation by the Government or any body or representative of the Public Administration is protected by Law 17/2006″.

With Musk it is difficult to negotiate these types of labels. CBC Canadians were given their own label of “70% Government Funded”. When there were complaints that that figure was “lower,” Musk responded with “generosity” and a new tag, which is still current: “Half 69% government funded.”

