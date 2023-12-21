The world of gaming puts us in front of acronyms and terms which over time become familiar but may be less known to those who are not from the environment. It is the case of the RTP: the acronym that indicates the Return to Player identifies an absolute number of winning returns based on the plays.

Although it is not a percentage that maximizes winnings, so the individual player cannot predict when Lady Luck will say hello to him, the impact that this data has in a general sense is certainly evident.

The value is particularly relevant for AAMS online slots: just think that by decree law, they must have a minimum percentage of 90% in order to be legal on national territory.

What is RTP?

The Return to Player it's a percentage indicator which represents the amount of money a game returns to players in the long run. For example, a game with an RTP of 95% will, on average, return 95% of bets placed by players in the form of winnings. It is important to underline that it does not indicate how much a specific player will earnbut rather the expected return rate for the entire player base.

Taking a practical example: when the RTP is 95% and 100 euros are played, 95 will be returned and only 5 will remain as a profit for the “dealer”.

How it works in the world of online casinos

In online casinos, it is applied to a wide range of games, including slot machines, blackjack, roulette and more. The Game developers determine the RTP of each game during the design phase: would you like to know more? Here you can consult the list of slots with high RTP to be able to play in total awareness; you should know that this value is fundamental to the success of a product, as it affects consumer trust and the reputation of the gaming room.

Slot Machines with High RTP: Should You Choose Them?

Among the most popular games in online arcades are slot machines, and many of them boast a high RTP. Slots with a high RTP they offer players a greater chance of winning in the long run.

By connecting to the customer page, you can find out more details about the games and take advantage of the RTP information to make informed betting decisions.

If we can define it as a degree of generosity closely linked to the game chosen, users wonder how convenient it really is to prefer slots with a high percentage.

We must underline, once again, that luck plays a decisive and totally unpredictable role but we can say that a percentage greater than 95% is considered more favorable than other games with lower data.

To have more possibilities and a greater advantage, experts explain that with long gaming sessions it will be more statistically plausible to get noticed by Lady Luck.

How to check RTP and increase your chances of winning?

While we talk about innovative technologies such as AI and augmented reality and the focus on retro video games now seems to be lost, we can see how users are looking for more security in the possibility of winning. Online casinos provide transparency regarding RTP of their entertainment: users can find this information in the sections dedicated to the rules of each game or in the information pages of the site. Examining it carefully can help players choose the games that best suit their preferences and betting strategies.

To maximize your winnings, it is advisable to focus on games with high RTP. However, we must underline that this percentage does not guarantee immediate or regular winnings, but rather offers an overview of the prospects of winning in the long term.

What the Italian decree asks for

In many countries, including Italy, there are strict regulations to ensure transparency and the security in online casinos. RTP is often audited by independent regulators to ensure accuracy and regulatory compliance.

The dignity decree he introduced specific rules for the online gaming sector. Transparency on RTP has been emphasized to protect players and promote responsible practice. Therefore, the gaming halls operating in Italy they are also required to provide clear information on this type of data, offering a minimum percentage of 90%.