Dhe Luxembourg RTL subsidiary was allowed to publish a letter to the editor on its website that describes Romanian beggars as stench and scum. The judges of the Luxembourg City Criminal Court ruled in the second instance that there was no involvement in an incitement to hatred (Incitation à la haine). The writer of letters to the editor, a lawyer, in front of whose office some beggars regularly slept, was also acquitted.

The Human Rights League had filed a complaint against the lawyer and the media who published the letter to the editor. The public prosecutor’s office then investigated the editor of a Luxembourg daily newspaper, who was responsible for the letter to the editor, and RTL, where individual responsibility could no longer be determined. The French-language letter reads: “The air is thick with the stench of the daily trains of disgusting, brazen beggars who, thanks to the generosity of the smart Schengen agreement, come to us without any controls from far-off Romania. […] Nobody cares about this rabble.”

The author later defended himself: “Some have called my writing vulgar, violent, contemptuous and undignified. That is partly true. But in order to make my voice heard, I had to use strong language appropriate to the hideous reality I wanted to scourge.” He said he was not speaking against Romanians in general, but against aggressive gangs of beggars.

The public prosecutor demanded a fine of at least 2500 euros. For the journalists there should be a finding of guilt without a fine. Luxembourg courts have punished hate speech for many years. This time, however, priority was given to freedom of expression. The reason was that the letter was written as part of a public debate about the problem of aggressive begging in Luxembourg City and the lawyer was confronted with it directly in front of his office door.







“Call for Class Hatred”?

The newspaper “d’Lëtzebuerger Land” said the letter to the editor was an incitement to class hatred. “In a meritocracy, contempt and insults for the dispossessed are a productive force of competition and the pursuit of profit: Assommons les pauvres! (Baudelaire, Petits Poëmes en prose, p. 142).” The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, a body of the Council of Europe, had cited the letter in a report as an example of xenophobia in Luxembourg.