RTL will stop late-night talk shows on Saturday evenings from mid-April. The channel announced this today. ‘We hear around us and see that viewers on Saturday need a different form of entertainment than a talk show.’
Humberto Tan, who attracted 518,000 viewers with his talk show last Saturday, will be the talk show host on Saturday and Sunday until mid-April. From April 16, Renze Klamer will take over and the talk show can only be seen on Sundays.
“We hear around us and see that viewers on Saturday need a different form of entertainment than a talk show. From mid-April we will therefore stop the Late Night talk show on Saturday evening for now and we will only keep our weekend show on Sunday,” said a spokesman for the channel.
The Videoland premiere of Special Forces. Starting April 22, Humberto’s Saturday timeslot will be filled with the second season of Better Than Ever.
Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#RTL #stops #talk #shows #Saturday #evening
Leave a Reply