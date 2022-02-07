RTL sees no reasons for programs other than for the time being The Voice of Holland not to make anymore. A spokesperson made this known when asked after the announcement of a new season of Holland’s Got Talent .











“There is only one thing that is very important to us now and that is research into The Voice. That has priority,” said the spokesperson. “At the same time, we now see no reasons to stop a program other than The Voice. The programming continues as usual.”

It is not yet clear when the new season will be recorded and broadcast. Last month, just before it became clear that all broadcasts around The Voice had been suspended, jury member Chantal Janzen made a call for candidates.

Jury

Last weekend it became clear that Angela Groothuizen will not return to the jury in the twelfth series. In all likelihood, Ali B and Paul de Leeuw will not return either. De Leeuw no longer has a contract with RTL and the channel group has suspended the collaboration with Ali B during the investigation into The Voice. See also From Russia with love | Column | Leonardo Coutinho

RTL does not want to say why Angela Groothuizen should disappear as a member of the jury. The Dolly Dot herself said last weekend that ‘with these kinds of programs you never know if they still want you’. Groothuizen was a jury member for four editions.

