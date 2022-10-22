RTL stops with . after three years Ranking the stars . The most recent season, presented by Eddy Zoëy, attracted few viewers to RTL 5 last year. The program may return to BNNVara, with Paul de Leeuw.

“It did not do enough what was hoped and it turned out to fit less with the current profile of the channel,” a spokesperson for RTL told ANP. Ranking the stars was shown at BNNVara on NPO 3 between 2006 and 2018 and then moved to RTL with De Leeuw. When he returned to BNNVara, RTL kept the program and Zoëy took over the presentation baton. Although viewers thought he did well, they missed De Leeuw.

According to Paul, BNNVara now has the program ‘back’ and they are ‘vaguely working’ on a return, he said in RTL Boulevard. ,,But the question is whether we will make it in the short term”, he added. BNNVara says it can’t announce anything about a new season yet, but it is in talks with Paul about various titles. His baby Bus is coming soon does not return after disappointing ratings in the second season. See also Quarterly figures: Changes in the world of work boost sales at Microsoft

Reunion with Patty and Richard?

Paul hosted the vast majority of 140 episodes of Ranking the stars. Eddy Zoeÿ made ten in 2021, in 2009 Sophie Hilbrand and Sander Lantinga were the game leaders for ten episodes. In addition to Paul, Patty Brard and Richard Groenendijk were also fixed values ​​in the Dutch celebrity show for years. They stopped when Paul had to stop and Brard rules out a reunion.

“Richard and I had a really good time,” she said in Show news. ,,We sat there for weeks among people who called us bitterbal and full-fledged frikandel, we were insulted to the bone. It was some, but we’re “offended.” We then stopped together and I think we will keep it that way. (…) You decide something and then it ends.”

In Ranking the stars, an originally Japanese format, celebrities give each other a place in a ranking based on a question. That question, such as ‘who has had the most partners?’, was also put to a panel of 100 people. The celebrity who best estimates the answers of that panel wins the episode. See also In a Russian city, a girl who came to treat her teeth was pricked with a syringe in the eye

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast with Johnny de Mol this week, Khalid Kasem’s interview with Derk Bolt, the André Hazes documentary and Kamp van Koningsbrugge with famous citizens. Listen below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: