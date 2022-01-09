The 61-year-old actress competes against six other candidates in the Brandenburg municipality of Oberkrämer. Seven years ago Gilzer won the RTL reality show “I’m a star – get me out of here”.

Zur mayoral election in Oberkrämer, Brandenburg, will also be run by a well-known actress on January 23: Maren Gilzer applies for the FDP in the non-official municipality in the Oberhavel district and competes against six other candidates.

The 61-year-old was known in the 1990s as the “letter fairy” on the Sat.1 program “Wheel of Fortune” and then played the role of the nurse Yvonne for 16 years in the ARD series “In all friendship”. In 2015 she was voted “Jungle Queen” by viewers of the RTL reality show “I am a star – get me out of here”.

The municipality of Oberkrämer is an amalgamation of seven villages with around 12,000 inhabitants. The new election of the mayor has become necessary because the long-time incumbent Peter Leys (citizen for Oberkrämer / BfO) will retire on March 1st. Other candidates for the election are Carolin Schmiel (BfO), Boris Bollert (AfD), Dino Preiskowski (SPD), Wolfgang Geppert (BVB / Free Voters), Sebastian Wolf (left) and the individual applicant Ingke Purrmann.