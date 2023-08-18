Home page politics

From: Emmanuel Zylla

Because he put words in the mouth of former AfD chairman Frauke Petry, RTL separates from “Explosiv” moderator Maurice Gajda.

Cologne – First the statement on the RTL website on Friday morning (August 18), a little later tweet on X (formerly Twitter): The Cologne TV station RTL apologizes to the former AfD chairman Frauke Petry for journalistic misconduct by its “Explosiv” moderator and reporter Maurice Gajda. In an interview on August 5 in the RTL magazine “Explosiv” with the singer Trong Hieu Nguyen, a participant in the preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Gajda probably spread a serious lie about a statement by Petry. This has now led to Gajda’s termination without notice.

Tweet that Frauke Petry never did: RTL moderator fired without notice

Speaking to the singer, Gajda claimed that Petry tweeted the following about Nguyen via her Twitter account: “I don’t think any normal German wants to see a pink-colored Asian at the ESC.” Even a supposed screenshot of the tweet is shown in the post and Gajda claims the tweet has since been deleted. Everything turned out to be a lie. The tweet with this wording cannot be found in online archives either.

Petry, once party spokeswoman for the AfD, reacted to X on August 15: “RTL impressively demonstrates how to deal with politically uncomfortable people here.” legal action. “Warning is on the way,” she commented under her post.

First protection for the moderator, then clear words from RTL

With one only in online archive X-Post from August 15, which can be found, RTL was initially on the side of its moderator: “Our reporter saw the tweet in March and wrote it down verbatim. He vouches for it.” RTL comments on the screenshot of the Petry tweet shown in the article: “However, the graphical implementation in the design of Frauke Petry’s Twitter profile violates our journalistic guidelines. We apologize for that.”

From the partial apology had now on August 18th a comprehensive one, which Martin Gradl, Co-Managing Director of RTL News, formulated: “We apologize to Dr. petry We got to know Maurice Gajda as a dedicated and passionate reporter. In this case, however, there are numerous blatant violations of journalistic due diligence.” The TV report by the freelance reporter and moderator is not compatible with the broadcaster’s journalistic principles. Maurice Gajda committed “serious misconduct” here. (Emanuel Zylla)