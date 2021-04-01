Uli Hoeneß revealed a state of mind on Wednesday evening that is extremely unfavorable for an expert who is supposed to evaluate a football game on television in front of an audience of millions. “I’m pretty speechless,” said the honorary president of FC Bayern after the German national soccer team’s 2-1 defeat against the blatant underdog North Macedonia in World Cup qualification. One does not actually know speechlessness from Hoeneß. However, his troubled search for words made it clear how bad it is for the first selection of the German Football Association. Hoeneß had accompanied the international matches in 2021 very benevolently.

Hoeneß soon found a few more sentences, even if his analysis of the embarrassment remained rather superficial in terms of sport. “It’s very difficult to explain,” said the one from whom the audience had actually been hoping for an explanation. “I really thought the team would take the momentum from the first two games with them. That was okay for the first 20 minutes. If you can’t get anything in front, then you have to try not to get any goals in the back. In the middle the defense was partly very open today, both goals fell through the center. Something was wrong. “Yes, that was obviously the case.

Hoeneß became clearer when asked which of the former world champions he had booted out a good two years ago by Löw he would take with him to the European championship. Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller would be in Hoeneß ‘squad, Jerome Boateng not. With a possible return from Hummels, Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger, “who I like very much, we have enough good defenders,” he said about Boateng’s absence. Hummels “is a player with strong headers, has a lot of experience and can definitely give something to the team”. And “Müller definitely belongs in there, he’s always good for goals and can help every team in the world in certain situations.”

According to Hoeneß, Löw could do without Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Robin Gosens or Amin Younes. Reus and Brandt had “not proven that they can decide games,” he said. Draxler “did not get any further in Paris and cannot give the team any decisive impulses”. Gosens did not “convince him against North Macedonia, for me this is a player who is not really needed,” added Hoeneß. And Younes is playing well in Frankfurt, but whether he could help the DFB-Elf, “I dare to doubt”.

Hoeneß would definitely take 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and 17-year-old Florian Wirtz with him: “At a tournament you can get a taste of the big wide world of football. They don’t have to play yet, they have to be ready in Qatar or by the EM 2024 at the latest. ”As far as the squad planner Hoeneß. National coach Löw did not want to look into his cards after the embarrassment against North Macedonia. Will the 2014 world champions return? Uncertain. Who else is on the line? Not clear. In mid-May Löw nominated his provisional squad, on June 1st the final squad must be named.



Hoeneß analyzed the international matches with moderator Florian König in the studio in Cologne.

When it starts against France at the European Championship on June 15, many millions will be sitting in front of the TV in Germany. Then not at RTL, which was allowed to feel at least as a ratings winner on Wednesday. According to the Cologne broadcaster, up to 8.32 million viewers watched as Löw’s eleven embarrassed themselves. On average, 6.8 million interested people tuned in. That corresponded to a market share of 23.6 percent. The 3-0 win over Iceland last Thursday reached a peak of 7.42 million viewers (on average: 6.78 million with a market share: 23.1 percent), while Romania was 1-0 on Sunday it up to 7.99 million people (6.4 million / 19.5).

After international matches guaranteed good ratings for years, the number of viewers fell recently. On average, only 7.12 million people had seen the broadcasts of the Löw selection in the previous year. In the 2019 games, an average of 8.76 million was calculated. It is unclear whether they will see Uli Hoeneß again as an expert in the future. After his last assignment, he was satisfied with the balance sheet, but left his future as a television specialist open. “I had a lot of fun, I’ll think about it in peace,” he said. The next international matches on RTL will take place in September, until then Hoeneß has to decide whether he wants to continue looking for words for what he gets to see from the national team.