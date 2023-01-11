Four new families in the series set up a business in a few months. They also do odd jobs on a house. And again, one of the four families has a chance to win the renovated house at the end.
It is not yet clear when the program will return to television, which attracted around 800,000 viewers in the first series. Those who dream of a life in Spain can still sign up.
