Rtl 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2023: singers, cast, guests, lineup, artists, streaming, live TV, where to see, timetable, conductors of the concert from the Verona Arena

Rtl 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2023 is the concert event from the Verona Arena broadcast this evening, 29 August 2023, live from 8.45 pm, also free-to-air on TV8, with the most awaited musical event of the Italian summer. On the prestigious stage of the Arena there will be all the most popular artists, with the catchphrases that have marked the summer of 2023 which is drawing to a close. During the evening numerous prizes will be awarded and we will discover the winning song. But let’s see together what is the lineup, the cast, the singers and where to see the Power Hits Summer 2023.

Advances

In the evocative setting of the Verona Arena, tonight, 29 August 2023, RTL 102.5’s ‘Power Hits Estate’ will be staged for the seventh consecutive year. The first radio show in Italy that will bring to the stage all the songs that have dominated in these summer months to decree the Power Hit of the summer of 2023. A consolidated format, which every week saw a ranking of the fifty most voted songs .

The listeners’ preferences were weighted with the airplay data compiled by EarOne, the Italian company that provides real-time ranking and airplay survey services, a consolidated partner of the music industry. The seventh edition of the Power Hits Estate at the Verona Arena has already been sold out in a few days after the opening of sales. An extraordinary success that confirms the incredible attraction of the event and its status as one of the main musical events in Italy.

From Monday 19 June, in the context of Power Hits Estate 2023, two RTL 102.5 rankings have been launched, divided as follows: the weekly ranking, which establishes the first-placed song of each week, and the general ranking, which decrees the Power Hit of summer 2023, i.e. the winning song of the RTL 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2023 award.

Created in partnership with EarOne, the rankings are based on listener votes, weighted with radio airplay data compiled by EarOne, which considers a representative sample of over 150 radio stations, including national, regional and local radio stations. RTL 102.5 listeners will be able to express their preference on the songs in the charts and the votes will be recorded via the RTL 102.5 Play platform. To participate, you must be registered in the MyPlay Community. Each user will be able to cast one vote per day, valid for both rankings. As for the weekly leaderboard, the votes cast in the current week will contribute to the leaderboard for that week during the voting.

Rtl 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2023: cast, singers, guests, lineup

But now let’s see all the singers who will perform on the stage of the Arena di Verona. The protagonists of the summer songs ranking will rise, among these there will be Achille Lauro and Rose Villain, Alfa, Angelina Mango, Blanco, Boomdabash with Paola & Chiara, Ciccio Merolla, Coez and Frah Quintale, Colapesce Dimartino, Cristiano Malgioglio and Bungaro Emma , Hernia with Bresh and Fabri Fibra, Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti, Fedez, Annalisa, Article 31, Irama and Rkomi, Jain, Lazza, Levante, Marco Mengoni and Elodie, Merk & Kremont, Mr. Rain and Sangiovanni, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Purple Disco Machine and Kungs, Rhove, Rocco Hunt, Sophie and The Giants, Tananai, The Kolors, Tommaso Paradiso and Baustelle, Yungblud. But that’s not all, great surprises will not be missing on the stage of the Arena di Verona, with many other Italian and international artists!

Awards

In addition to the RTL 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2023 award, during the evening the following awards will also be assigned, directly by the FIMI, PMI and SIAE associations: the RTL 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2023 – FIMI award, to the best-selling Italian single in the period from 16 June as at 24 August 2023 (Gfk data); the RTL 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2023 – PMI award, to the independent single most broadcast on the radios in the period from 19 June to 25 August 2023; the RTL 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2023 – SIAE award, to the most performed song in all musical events in Italy, from 19 June to 25 August 2023; the RTL 102.5 Power Hits Top Album 2023 award, to the best-selling album in the period 26 August 2022 to 24 August 2023 (Gfk data).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Rtl 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2023 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on 29 August 2023 live starting at 20.45, in radiovision on RTL 102.5 (digital terrestrial channel 36, 736 of Sky), on Radio Zeta (digital terrestrial channel 266, 735 of Sky), on the RTL 102.5 Play platform, on Sky Uno, NOW and free-to-air on TV8. The official hashtag of Power Hits Estate 2023 is #RTL1025phe23.