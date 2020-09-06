Highlights: The government is preparing to privatize about 23 public sector companies

It has already received cabinet approval.

23 companies that are being talked about privatization, their name is revealed by RTI

ITI said that how many shares will be sold will be decided according to the market

new Delhi

On July 27, Nirmala Sitharaman made an important announcement and said that the government was preparing to privatize about 23 public sector companies, which had already received cabinet approval. However, he did not say which public sector companies are these, which are under preparation to privatize. An RTI was filed in the government regarding this, in which the name of these companies and the sharing model for privatization was asked.

What are these 23 companies?

The 23 companies which are being talked about privatization, their name has been known through RTI. Rather more names are known than that.

1. Project & Development India Limited (PDIL)

2. Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL)

3. Pawan Hans Limited (PHL)

4. B&R Company Limited (B&R)

5. Air India

6. Central Electronics Limited (CEL)

7. Cement Corporation India Limited CCIL (Nayagaon unit)

8. Indian Medicine & Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd. (IMPCL)

9. Salem Steel Plant, Bhadrawati Steel Plant, Durgapur Steel plant

10.Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd. (FSNL)

11.Nagarnar Steel Plant of NDMC

12.Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

13.HLL Lifecare

14.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

15.Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI)

16.Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR)

17.Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL).

18.Hindustan Prefab Limited (HPL)

19.Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd (BCPL)

20.Scooters India Ltd (SIL)

21.Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL)

22.Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL)

23.Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BCPL)

24.Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. (HAL)

25.Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC)

26.Hindustan Fluorocarbon Ltd (HFL)

Apart from this, two more questions were asked in RTI. One is that the government wants to privatize by selling what percentage of the shares and second is whether UCO Bank is also included in this list. The ITI said that how many shares will be sold will be decided according to the market and said on UCO Bank that no information is available.

Explain that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that under the self-sufficient India package, the Government of India has decided to open all sectors to the private sector. He also said that what policy will be made for which sector, the final decision is yet to be taken on that. He had clearly stated- ‘There are already around 22 to 23 such PSU companies, whose disinvestment has been approved by the government. It is clear that those who have been approved by the government, at least those companies have to be disinvested.