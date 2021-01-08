A small gesture to avoid a big crash. This is what RTE asked individuals this Friday morning. The electricity network manager is encouraging them to reduce their electricity use on Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blame it on the cold, which should push consumption very close to maximum production. That is 88,000 megawatts (MW) against 88,200 MW. Just enough to get past the pitfall, assures Terrestrial electricity network for which “no power cut is planned”. But you never know: to “avoid any risk of cut”, the French are invited to reduce their consumption through “eco-gestures”. To your switches to turn off all unnecessary lights. To your thermostats to moderate the temperature in your homes.

If the situation becomes tense, RTE can also press its switches, asking the most demanding industrial sites and under contract with it to reduce or stop their production, or by reducing the voltage on the network by 5%, which will cause a slight deterioration in the performance of electrical devices. Organized, localized and temporary outages are the ultimate recourse from which RTE believes it can escape.

From mid-November, the Minister of Ecology, Barbara Pompili, had warned that “regulations” could occur this winter in the event of a cold snap. “Regulating means working with industries so that they can stop their production at certain times (…) These are contracts that we have with companies, with large producers. “Blame it on the Covid-19, then explained the Moroccan energy door:” Usually, in summer or spring, we stop nuclear power plants for maintenance, to refuel, all these things that ‘we could not do correctly during the confinement. “

If the FNME CGT does not deny these difficulties, the mining and energy federation raises another basic reason for the reduction in electricity production margins in France: “The European policy of liberalizing the electricity market has encouraged reduction of these margins, thus increasing the interdependence of countries and the risks… It is liberal Europe, in opposition to a united Europe. It is the Europe of the world before, as denounced with the pandemic. The solution will not come from Europe, as every state relying on imports has reduced its own margins and, the global COVID crisis and cold spells are affecting the entire continent. The union recalls that “20 years ago, France could claim to have the most efficient energy system in Europe. It was energy independent, had the best price for users and could even sell its excess energy to its European neighbors. It is not the case anymore. “

This is why the FNME-CGT, as well as the three other representative federations of the sector (CFE-CGC, FO and CFDT), called Thursday for a large mobilization against the projects being dismantled of the public energy service.