Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch the “On & Off” (tourist bus) initiative next September, a new initiative that aims to attract residents and visitors to the emirate who are tourism pioneers to enjoy the most prominent tourist attractions in this vibrant city that never stops developing, shining and offering everything new in innovative ways that delight its residents, visitors and tourists who flock to it from all over the world..

In detail, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The Authority is always keen to support the tourism movement in the Emirate of Dubai, given its great importance in boosting the emirate’s economy and GDP due to the increasing numbers of tourists, visitors, businessmen and investors coming to Dubai from all over the world. This is due to the country’s security, safety, world-class services and solid infrastructure in all fields, including public transport and unique tourism services, in addition to the respect and appreciation enjoyed by tourists and visitors from all over the world.”.

“The “On & Off” initiative will contribute to enhancing further integration in the public transport system in Dubai, as the bus will also pass through stations and stops of other public transport means such as the metro, marine transport, public buses, especially Al Ghubaiba Station, which includes a metro, marine transport and public buses station.”

Bahrozyan added that the tourist bus will transport residents, visitors and tourists “to discover Dubai at every stop” the bus passes through after moving from its starting point at Dubai Mall, so that they can enjoy visiting the most famous (8) landmarks in the emirate, which are: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque and City Walk. The tourist bus will pass through (9) stations throughout the Emirate of Dubai located at the same eight landmarks mentioned in addition to Al Ghubaiba Metro Station, public buses and marine transport, which is considered one of the most prominent aspects of integration in the public transport network in the emirate..

Bahrozyan explained that the starting point of the tourist bus will be from (Dubai Mall) and will operate from 10 am to 10 pm with a frequency of (60) minutes and the duration of its trip through the mentioned landmarks will be two hours and the fare will be (35) dirhams per person valid for a full day.