The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract to purchase 2,219 new vehicles, to be added to the fleet of taxis for the Dubai Taxi Corporation, including 1,775 hybrid vehicles that are environmentally friendly, running on fuel and electricity. This brings the total number of hybrid vehicles in the Dubai Taxi fleet to 4,105 hybrid vehicles, i.e. This is equivalent to 71% of the number of taxis in the institution, which is 5721 vehicles.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, Matar Muhammad Al Tayer, affirmed the authority’s keenness to develop the services of the taxi transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai, to employ smart technologies and systems in the taxi sector, to raise performance efficiency, to achieve happiness for customers, and to expand the fleet of taxis and vehicles. Limousine, to keep pace with the rapid growth and development witnessed by the emirate, and to enhance the integration of transportation and communication systems, by facilitating the movement of mass transit passengers, to reach their final destinations.

He explained that the purchase of new vehicles comes within the framework of the Dubai Taxi Corporation’s efforts to improve the taxi transportation service in the emirate, and to provide a unique global experience in the taxi transportation industry, to facilitate the movement of residents and tourists, and to provide various options for services, amenities and care, in taxis. modern.

He added that the luxury vehicle service (limousine), includes airport taxis, women’s and families’ taxis, and others, as well as meeting the needs of customers through continuous development, providing new and modern services, and diversifying channels for obtaining service, with a focus on smart channels.

Al Tayer stressed that the expansion in the purchase of environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to rationalize the use of energy in the country, given its importance for development projects with its various components. The framework of the authority’s commitment to the comprehensive plan to reduce carbon emissions in the taxi sector by 2%, in accordance with the requirements of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the transition towards a green economy, and to achieve the strategic objective of “safety and environmental sustainability” and support the government’s initiatives in the field of green economy.

It is noteworthy that the strategic plan of the Dubai Taxi Corporation (2021-2023), includes the implementation of 51 initiatives distributed on several axes, the most important of which is increasing the corporation’s market share in the taxi sector from 41.5% to 44% in 2023, and increasing the market share of limousines operating within reservation applications. e-hail, from 8.5% to 12%, increasing the percentage of taxi trips through the same applications from 14% to 16%, converting 5% of the taxi fleet to self-driving vehicles, and increasing the percentage of environmentally friendly vehicles to 56%, including The plan focuses on financial sustainability, rationalizing expenditures and increasing operational and non-operating revenues, in addition to enhancing the number of taxis affiliated with the Corporation, to support its development plan to reach an outstanding level of operation at Dubai International Airports.



