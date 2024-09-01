The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two main bridges in Zabeel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali. The completed bridges are 1,350 metres long and have a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour. The Authority announced the completion of 80% of the overall phases of the Al Khail Road Development Project, which includes the construction of bridges with a length of 3,300 metres, and the development and expansion of road lanes with a length of 6,820 metres, distributed over seven different locations on Al Khail Road, covering the areas of Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Teir, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The project contributes to reducing travel time by 30%, increasing the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by about 19,600 vehicles per hour, raising traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, solving traffic overlap problems at the flyover intersections with Al Khail Road, and ensuring the continuity of free traffic movement on the road.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may Allah protect him), to complete the development of the road network infrastructure, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, enhance the smooth flow of traffic, and follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.”

He added: “The Al Khail Road Development Project is one of the most important strategic projects for developing the parallel and supporting roads of Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is one of the most important main roads in the Emirate of Dubai. It starts from the Business Bay Crossing and ends at its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It consists of five lanes in each direction, increasing to more than six lanes in some locations.”

Opening of two bridges

HE Mattar Al Tayer explained that the first bridge that was opened is located in Zabeel area, and connects the traffic coming from Zabeel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Street in the direction of Jebel Ali. It is 700 metres long, has three lanes, and has a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour. The second bridge is located in Al Quoz 1 area, and connects the traffic coming from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Street in the direction of Jebel Ali. The bridge is 650 metres long, has two lanes, and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Location 1 and 2

His Excellency the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors pointed out that the project includes the development of seven locations on Al Khail Road, the first of which is at the Jaddaf area, which includes surface expansion works by adding a new lane to improve traffic movement on the road towards Deira, as it contributes to increasing the road’s capacity in the area between the intersections of Oud Metha Road and Financial Centre Road, by about 2,000 vehicles per hour. The project includes the construction of a three-lane bridge with a length of 700 metres, with an estimated capacity of about 4,800 vehicles per hour, linking traffic coming from Zabeel Palace Road and Oud Metha Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali. It also includes the implementation of surface road improvements extending 850 metres in length, with the aim of linking traffic coming from Al Khail Road to Financial Centre Road in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

The second site is Al Meydan area on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road. It includes the construction of a two-lane bridge with a length of 610 metres and a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, linking traffic coming from Al Meydan Road to Al Khail Road towards Deira. It also includes the implementation of surface road improvement works with a length of 1,550 metres, to link traffic coming from Al Khail Road towards Ras Al Khor Road.

Sites 3 and 4

HE Mattar Al Tayer said that works at the third site in Al Quoz 1, specifically on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan and Al Waha Roads, include the construction of a two-lane bridge measuring 650 metres long, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, linking traffic coming from Al Meydan Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali. It also includes improvements to surface roads extending 2,170 metres, with the aim of linking traffic coming from Al Khail Road towards Al Waha Road and Latifa bint Hamdan Street. The fourth site is in Ghadeer Al Tair area, on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan and Latifa bint Hamdan Streets. It includes the construction of a two-lane bridge measuring 640 metres long, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, and contributing to linking traffic coming from Latifa bint Hamdan Street to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira. It also includes improvements to surface roads extending 1,350 metres, with the aim of linking traffic coming from Al Khail Road in the direction of Al Meydan Street.

The fifth site

His Excellency pointed out that the works at the fifth site of the project located in Jumeirah Village Circle, on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street, include the construction of a two-lane bridge with a length of 700 metres, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, linking traffic coming from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street. It also includes the implementation of improvement works on surface roads extending 900 metres, to link traffic coming from Jumeirah Village Circle to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira.

Workflow

It is worth noting that the Authority completed last May the expansion works at sites 6 and 7 in Al Jaddaf and Business Bay areas. The works implemented at site 6 included a surface expansion of Al Khail Road at Al Jaddaf area by adding a new lane to improve the flow of traffic on the road towards Deira with a length of 600 metres. This contributed to increasing the road’s capacity by about 2,000 vehicles per hour. The works at site 7 included a surface expansion of Al Khail Road at the entrance to Business Bay area by adding a new lane with a length of 435 metres to improve the flow of traffic entering Business Bay from Al Khail Road and raise the level of traffic safety on the road in that section towards Jebel Ali. According to the work plan, three bridges will be opened at three locations by the end of next October to serve traffic movement towards Deira.