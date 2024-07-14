Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial run of the world’s first electric abra, manufactured using 3D printing technology in cooperation with the private sector. It can accommodate 20 passengers and its design and manufacture were designed to preserve the abra’s heritage identity..

This initiative contributes to supporting the government’s efforts to achieve the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, reduce the manufacturing time of abras by 90%, reduce manufacturing costs by 30%, reduce operating and maintenance costs by 30%, and support the Authority’s strategy for environmental sustainability of marine transport..

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that the trial run of the 3D-printed electric abra and the development of heritage abra stations are part of the RTA’s comprehensive plan to develop the marine transport system, which is a vital means of transport in the Emirate of Dubai. It is a qualitative addition to the marine transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai, noting that the abra is unique in its many technical features. It includes the longest single-hull printed using 3D printing technology, measuring 11 metres in length and 3.1 metres in width. It is powered by an electric propulsion system with two 10-kilowatt motors with lithium batteries. It will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the line (TR6)During the trial operation, the performance of the ferry will be monitored and compared to the current 20-passenger ferry made of fibreglass..

The abra was manufactured by Al Seer Marine Company in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with a number of international companies, namely the Japanese company Mitsubishi, which provided the materials used in manufacturing and printing the abra, and the German company Siemens, which supervised the programming and calibration of the printer, while the German company Torqeedo supplied the electric motors. The Tasneef Company supervised the manufacturing and its compliance with safety standards..

It is worth noting that the Authority is currently implementing a project to develop heritage abra stations in Dubai Creek, with the aim of upgrading marine transport services, raising the level of safety and security requirements, implementing the requirements of the Dubai Code for People of Determination, and developing the general appearance of heritage abra stations in Dubai Creek, which are used by more than 14 million passengers annually..

The project includes the development of 4 heritage abra stations. In February 2023, the Authority completed the development of the Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station. Last February, the development of the Deira Old Souq Station was completed. The development of the Dubai Old Souq and Al Sabkha stations will be completed in August 2025..

The marine transport stations development works include replacing all floating moorings with new ones to ensure passenger safety, providing retail spaces to provide better services to customers, providing facilities for employees and operators, and bicycle racks to enhance the integration of transportation, in addition to increasing and improving passenger waiting areas, including priority seating and providing designated spaces for people of determination. The project contributes to increasing the area of ​​​​abra moorings by 15%, the area of ​​​​shaded waiting areas by 100%, and commercial spaces by 27%, in addition to increasing compliance with the requirements of the Dubai Code by 87%, and using sustainable and low-cost materials, which contribute to saving 10% in the annual maintenance costs of the stations..

The marine transport sector has witnessed continuous growth in the number of transportation means, stations and passengers since the launch of the Dubai Water Canal, which connects Dubai Creek to the coastal area. This sector will be enhanced with the completion of the construction of urban and tourist facilities on both sides of the canal, as well as the construction of marine transport stations in the canal. Marine transport will be the preferred choice for many citizens, residents and tourists to move around and enjoy watching the tourist and urban facilities on both banks of Dubai Creek, Dubai Water Canal and Dubai beaches..