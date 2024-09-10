The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has recently launched a trial service for pre-booking vehicle inspection appointments at the Al Qusais and Al Barsha registration centres. Vehicle owners who wish to book appointments for their vehicles can do so via the RTA smart app. (RTA Dubai) Or through the Authority’s website (www.rta.ae).

This initiative comes within the framework of the Authority’s continuous keenness to make its customers, vehicle owners and owners, happy by facilitating access to the finest services through various channels. The provision of this service also comes in response to the suggestions and comments of vehicle owners and owners, which aim to improve, develop and diversify the channels for providing these services..

The Authority aims to launch this initiative primarily to improve the level of this vital service, which benefits a large segment of the population, in order to help customers, vehicle owners and proprietors, avoid waiting periods, which are often long on certain days and times..

In the event that customers choose to go directly and without prior reservation to inspect their vehicles at the Al Qusais and Al Barsha registration centres during the trial period that begins on October 1 of this year, they will have to pay a fee of only (100) dirhams..

The services that will be subject to the pre-booking system are only: (renewal inspection), (registration inspection), and (export inspection with plates). The remaining vehicle inspection services can be completed without the need to book an appointment in advance..

People of determination and elderly citizens and residents are not required to book an appointment in advance for any vehicle inspection service, as part of the Authority’s keenness to facilitate the provision of the service to these two categories of vehicle owners without prior reservation to inspect their vehicles..

The Authority has chosen Al Qusais Registration Centre and Al Barsha Registration Centre because these two centres are among the largest vehicle technical inspection centres in the emirate and witness a large turnout from the public. Accordingly, the Authority decided to implement this initiative of pre-booking appointments at the two aforementioned centres to benefit the largest number of customers and contribute to improving the customer experience, especially since most vehicle owners are accustomed to heading directly to the centres without prior booking..

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority will closely study and evaluate the performance of the two mentioned centers during the trial period to identify the strengths and improvement points in order to address them and propose solutions that are more effective and efficient..