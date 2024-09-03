The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has implemented improvements to Umm Suqeim Street, by opening the new road leading to Kings School, by providing two lanes in each direction with a length of 500 metres, which contributes to linking the school entrances to the new diversion implemented in that area, thus facilitating the movement of vehicles entering and exiting, and reducing traffic density and congestion by up to 40% during peak times.

This achievement comes within the rapid traffic improvements plan implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority for the year 2024, to confirm the continuity of its efforts in developing the road network, enhancing the smooth flow of vehicles, and increasing the capacity of roads in line with the sustainable growth of the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to raising the level of traffic safety for individuals and various sectors in the emirate, most notably the school transport sector and parents of students.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The implementation of the improvement works comes within the development project of Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Al Khail Road to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, over a length of 4.6 km. The project contributes to enhancing the link between four strategic corridors in the Emirate of Dubai, namely: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. This will contribute to increasing the road’s capacity by 30% to reach 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.”

Al Shehhi added: “As part of the recent improvements, the Authority has provided 200 temporary parking spaces to serve school goers, including faculty members and parents of students for the academic year 2024-2025, to ensure the provision of organised parking spaces and prevent random and incorrect parking, which causes congestion and waste of time during the entry and exit of vehicles, thus achieving the highest standards of traffic safety and enhancing public satisfaction, so that Dubai becomes the best city to live in.”