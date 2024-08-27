The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented improvements to the entrances and exits of Majan and Al Barari areas towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, where vehicle movement was diverted from entering the tunnel to the reverse lane system, in addition to implementing an intersection with traffic lights at the entrance to the area, which contributed to increasing the smoothness of traffic movement for road users, reducing traffic density and facilitating access to areas adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The Authority affirms its continued implementation of improvements and rapid traffic solutions on the road network in the Emirate of Dubai, to raise the efficiency of the infrastructure and the capacity of the roads, ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles on the various streets of Dubai, which are witnessing increasing traffic density as a result of the sustainable development and economic boom witnessed by the emirate.

The Authority added that the improvement works at the entrances and exits of Arjan and Al Barari areas have significantly contributed to alleviating traffic pressure and reducing waiting time at the entrance from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which has contributed to increasing the smooth flow of vehicles and reducing the formation of queues, in addition to reducing arrival time by up to 50% during evening peak times.

The Authority stated that Majan and Al Barari are vital residential and commercial areas in the Emirate of Dubai, where improving their entrances and exits will reduce traffic congestion, increase the capacity of vehicles heading to the two areas, and reduce the delay rate for entry from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during the evening rush hour from 9 minutes to 4.5 minutes.