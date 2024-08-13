The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has carried out maintenance work on 2,173 lighting units in four bicycle and electric scooter tracks in Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, Mirdif and Mushrif bicycle and electric scooter tracks to provide safe paths and ensure clear visibility during the evening hours, thus providing all the elements to encourage individuals to practice cycling.

“RTA provides all the necessary facilities and elements to ensure that the public can practice their hobbies and sports on bicycle and electric scooter tracks. Maintenance of lighting units is one of the key elements that must be given attention. It is part of RTA’s strategy to preserve its assets, ensure their quality and safety, increase their operational lifespan and enhance their sustainability, which ensures clear vision and smooth movement for users of the tracks according to the highest safety standards,” said Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Transport Authority’s Roads and Transport Authority’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

“The Authority carries out maintenance work on lighting units in bicycle and electric scooter tracks according to annual scheduled plans, which are divided into two parts: preventive maintenance, which ensures the operational status of lighting poles, in addition to cleaning and lubricating them, and ensuring the safety of all electrical connections. As for corrective maintenance, it is carried out only in the event of a fault in the lighting network,” Lotah added.