The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has called on all school bus operators in the emirate to be fully prepared for the new academic year 2024-2025 to provide the best possible services to students of all age groups in line with the Authority’s vision towards global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation..

The Authority is constantly keen to control the daily rhythm of the performance of the school transport sector in all areas of the emirate, given the great importance of this type of transport to the wise leadership in the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general, and to the parents of students, especially with regard to safety aspects on board school buses and the comfort of students during their daily commute between their homes and schools, in addition to the availability of the necessary technologies to ensure their safety and comfort..

After a relaxing and wonderful summer break, the Authority hopes that students in the emirate will be ready to return to school with the start of a new academic year full of excitement, challenges and hope for a better future. With this return, the Authority has circulated to school administrations and school bus operators regarding health and safety matters, in order to maintain a safe and successful learning environment..

The Authority attaches great importance to raising awareness about safety and health as they are among the most important pillars of returning to school. The Authority closely and constantly monitors the commitment of schools and operators to implementing the stipulated procedures and requirements. School bus operators and schools must maintain the safety of students and provide a safe and comfortable environment on buses for them, supervisors and drivers alike. The procedures, implemented by the Authority’s specialized teams, include inspection campaigns on bus operators to ensure their compliance with school transportation laws and requirements..

Meanwhile, buses are regularly inspected to ensure their safety and operational fitness. Buses are equipped with emergency devices to ensure immediate response in case of any emergency. Students are also required to adhere to the supervisors’ instructions while boarding and disembarking the buses, ensuring that the supervisors accompany the students to the nearest place to their homes..

The Authority also called on school bus operators to direct bus drivers to adhere to traffic laws, especially in the streets and areas surrounding and close to schools, and not to obstruct school bus drivers and the movement of other vehicles on the streets, in order to contribute to reducing traffic congestion and ensuring smooth traffic flow at all times..

Drivers and supervisors training

The Authority is constantly keen to ensure that school transport companies conduct intensive training for their drivers and bus supervisors on how to deal with students safely and professionally. Drivers are also made aware that they are the first person responsible for the safety of students during their daily trips through safe driving..

The Authority commends the tireless efforts made by operators and school administrations to ensure the safety of students during their daily trips. Operators conduct training for drivers under the supervision of the Authority. Operators are also keen to provide safety equipment, requirements and procedures and to maintain communication with parents to reassure them of the safety of their children during their daily commute on school buses..