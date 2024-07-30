The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched the trial operation of a smart inspection vehicle, designed to monitor areas surrounding trains using advanced smart systems. This innovative vehicle is equipped with cameras and electronic systems that use artificial intelligence, enabling it to detect violations, prohibited activities and damages that may occur in these areas.

The initiative aims to improve operational efficiency in daily inspections across all train areas within Dubai Metro and Tram networks using modern technological systems.

Abdulrahman Al Janahi, Director of the Rail Campus Department at the Rail Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the Authority has launched the smart vehicle to carry out inspection work, which represents a major step in the Authority’s efforts to protect the railway infrastructure in Dubai.

Al Janahi added: This technology will improve the efficiency of inspection operations carried out by the Authority, and will help identify any malfunction and address it quickly, ensuring the safety and reliability of train services. The smart inspection vehicle relies on artificial intelligence technologies in its performance, and is characterised by keeping pace with the latest developments in the field of train inspection.

He said: This initiative also aims to provide comprehensive coverage of train-free areas, double the speed of preparing inspection reports, ensure the reliability of outputs, reduce human errors, and provide effective support for making informed decisions.

He explained that this project confirms the RTA’s commitment to adopting smart solutions to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the safety of the train infrastructure. The use of this smart inspection vehicle is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of inspection operations in the train right-of-way areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the network and immediate reporting of any technical problems.

The Roads and Transport Authority is keen to adopt advanced technologies that support sustainable and efficient public transport systems, and the trial operation of the smart inspection vehicle represents an important step in the field of progress towards excellence in transport services.