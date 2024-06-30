In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), to complete the development of the road network infrastructure to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination and cooperation with Shamal Holding, the leading investment company that manages a diverse portfolio of exceptional investments, experiences and assets, has awarded a contract for the project to implement direct entrances and exits to Dubai Harbour, at a cost of AED 431 million. The project includes the construction of a bridge with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, with a length of 1,500 metres, extending from Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Harbour area, which is an exceptional waterfront that includes the largest yacht marinas in the Middle East.

6000 vehicles per hour

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The project provides a direct entry and exit to Dubai Harbour to facilitate access for residents and visitors to the area. A 1,500-metre bridge will be constructed, with two lanes in each direction, and a total capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge extends from the 5th Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai), passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street, and over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, reaching Dubai Harbour.”

He added: The project also includes the implementation of development and surface improvements works on four intersections extending along the bridge, namely the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street. Upon completion, the project will contribute to enhancing the smooth flow of traffic and reducing the travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes.

Exceptional waterfront and integrated coastal residential complex

“As the owner and developer of Dubai Harbour, we are committed to building unique communities that enhance Dubai Harbour’s status as an exceptional waterfront and integrated coastal community,” said Abdullah Bin Habtoor, CEO of Shamal Holdings, the owner and developer of Dubai Harbour. “Our first residential project in Dubai Harbour, Dubai Harbour Residences, and other developments in the waterfront are a reflection of our ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for the destination and ensure its growth and prosperity as a vibrant destination. We have made several improvements and invested in projects that will support our plans to build an integrated community that provides the highest levels of luxury and quality of life for its residents and visitors, including this strategic project, which is a vital bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour, with an estimated capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour. Upon completion, it will contribute to enhancing the flow of traffic to and from Dubai Harbour, reducing the journey time from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes, achieving our goals of providing a comfortable and smooth experience for residents.” And visitors. We extend our sincere thanks to the Roads and Transport Authority, and all our partners, contractors and developers for their continuous support for our plans to develop and upgrade the facilities and infrastructure of the Dubai Harbour project.”

It should be noted that Dubai Harbor is unique in its distinguished location between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, and close to Dubai’s most famous landmarks such as Burj Al Arab and Expo Dubai, and embraces many shopping, entertainment and living options, including Dubai Harbor’s first residential project, “Dubai”. Harbor Residences, which upon completion will include many luxury residential units and penthouse apartments designed according to the highest international standards in architecture and design, with panoramic views of the sea and the charming skyline of Dubai. Dubai Harbor also hosts Skydive Dubai, which has a take-off runway 770 meters long, extending 550 meters into the waters of the Arabian Gulf.