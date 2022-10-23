Glavred RT Simonyan announced the suspension of cooperation with journalist Anton Krasovsky

The Russia Today (RT) TV channel has suspended cooperation with journalist Anton Krasovsky. This was reported in Telegram-channel editor-in-chief of the media Margarita Simonyan.

She pointed out that cooperation was suspended due to Krasovsky’s statement that it was necessary to “drown children.” Glavred expressed the hope that the journalist will explain what “temporary insanity” it was caused by.

“The statement of Anton Krasovsky is wild and disgusting. At the moment, I am stopping our cooperation, because neither I nor the rest of the RT team can allow even the thought that one of us is able to share such game, ”said Simonyan.

She wished the children of Ukraine and Donbass a speedy end to the conflict so that they could live and study in the language they consider native.

Earlier, the former Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, said he regretted many statements in social networks. He noted that he formulated many of them on emotions.