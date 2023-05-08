“RSV is a virus that affects all young children regardless of health conditions. The weapons to protect us from RSV are different, companies are working hard on this. Monoclonal antibodies are the best choice. The EU recently approved Nirsevimab, the first monoclonal antibody. It can be administered to all children with a dose that protects them throughout the season” So Chiara Azzari, Full Professor of Pediatrics and Immunologist at the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence on the sidelines of the Symposium “From a National Vaccination Plan to a National Immunization – Old and New Challenges of Pediatric Prevention”.