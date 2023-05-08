“Every year about 100% of children within two years of life contract an infection. Projections estimate over 80,000 outpatient visits required each year and over 36,000 hospitalizations due to the infection each year in Italy” So Elena Pariani, associate professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Milan, on the sidelines of the Symposium “From a National Vaccination Plan to a National Immunization Plan – Old and New Challenges of Pediatric Prevention”