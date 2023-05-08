“RSV infection is an infection that practically all children contract, in small children it is one of the main causes of hospitalization and even of death. It is the cause of forms of bronchiolitis in children. One child in fifty is hospitalized”. Thus Paolo Bonanni, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Florence on the sidelines of the Symposium “From a National Vaccination Plan to a National Immunization Plan – Old and New Challenges of Pediatric Prevention”.