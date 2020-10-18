Highlights: Decisions related to Babri strengthened Sangh’s intentions: Owaisi

RSS to start violent campaign on Krishna’s birthplace after a few years: Owaisi

Owaisi said – Congress will also become an unwavering part of this campaign

new Delhi

The appeal of Sri Krishna Virajaman’s ownership of 13.37 acres of land and removal of the royal Idgah has been approved in the Mathura District Judge Court. Now the matter will be heard on 18 November. On the other hand, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a statement saying that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will also start a violent campaign regarding Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Owaisi tweeted, ‘What was feared is happening. The decisions of Babri Masjid have strengthened the intentions of the people of the Sangh Parivar. Remember, if you and we still remain in deep sleep, after a few years, the Sangh will start a violent campaign on it and the Congress will also become an unwavering part of this campaign. ‘

Let us tell you that on Monday (October 13) an appeal was made to the court of District Judge Mathura for the ownership of 13.37 acres of land on behalf of Lord Shri Krishna Virajaman. The day of hearing was fixed on 16 October. Today the District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur has accepted the case. The appeal calls for the release of 13.37 acres of Sri Krishna’s birthplace from the royal idgah.

The petition was rejected on 30 September

Earlier, a petition was filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division on behalf of six others including Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri seeking ownership of 13.37 acres of land in Mathura and removal of the royal Idgah mosque. In the petition, the agreement reached in 1968 was wrong. Hearing on this, the court dismissed the petition on 30 September.

Decision based on 1968 agreement

The court of Civil Judge Senior Division dismissed the suit in 1968 on the basis of the agreement between the birthplace and Idgah. Right to sue was also considered as the basis for dismissal of the suit. The court objected to the filing of the suit of each devotee. The court also talked about the judicial and social system collapsing.