new Delhi. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that a tree is made from seed and the seed has to be mixed in the soil. Surrender is the power of seed. The Sangh is run by people who are there but they are not visible. Rich nationalist litterateur and journalist Mamaji Manik Chandra Bajpai was rich in such personality. Mohan Bhagwat said these things in an event held in Delhi.

RSS’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Mamaji Manik Chandra Bajpai on Wednesday, said that what a person becomes, what he does, he becomes famous because of it. Fame is one thing, meaningfulness is a different thing. Mamaji’s life was like this. That is why the Sangh is running. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said at the event organized by Panchajanya and the World Dialogue Center, Madhya Pradesh, ‘Yash is not abstained but meaningfulness is essential. The Sangh is run by people who are there but not seen. Even if they do not, there is a consequence of their being.

Mohan Bhagwat said who is Manik Chandra Bajpai? This is his biggest certificate here. Due to his dedication, today we are talking about him. The seeds join the soil and make the tree stand. Manik Chandra Bajpai was like this. They knew that to make the world their own, first of all India has to be its own. Indians will have to stand for this.