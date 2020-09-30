new Delhi: On December 6, 1992, a special CBI court acquitted all the accused in the judgment of demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Special court judge S.K. Yadav said in the judgment that the Babri Masjid demolition incident was not pre-planned. It was an accidental event.

The court’s decision has been welcomed by the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). The Sangh said, “The Sangh welcomes the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the controversial structure demolition case.”

Sarkaryavah of the RSS Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi said, “After this decision, all sections of the society come together with mutual trust and harmony and successfully face the challenges facing the country and take the country towards progress Must be mobilized.

It is known that the RSS and its allied organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad had played a big role in raising the Ram Mandir movement across the country.

Special CBI court judge SK Yadav had on September 16 asked all the 32 accused in the case to be present in the court on the day of judgment. However, senior BJP leaders LK Advani, former Union ministers Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan could not appear in the court for different reasons.

Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Construction Trust, was also involved in the accused in the case. There were a total of 49 accused in the case, out of which 17 have died.

Just before the verdict was pronounced, the lawyers of all the accused presented bail papers under Section 437-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It was a procedural action and has nothing to do with conviction or acquittal.

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI court to settle the Babri demolition case by 31 August, but on 22 August last, the period was extended by one month to 30 September. The special CBI court heard the case daily.

The central agency CBI produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence in the case in the court. In this case, all the accused, who appeared in the court, had accused the then Congress government of the Center for maliciously registering all the allegations against them as false and baseless.

Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, in a statement recorded in a CBI court on July 24, denied all the allegations, saying that he was completely innocent and that he was dragged into the case for political reasons.

A day before this, former Union Minister Murali Manohar Joshi, who had recorded his statement in the court, also claimed himself to be innocent, giving almost the same statement.

Kalyan Singh, while recording a statement in the CBI court on July 13, said that the then Congress government had filed a case against him inspired by the spirit of political vendetta. He claimed that his government had ensured three-level security of the mosque in Ayodhya.

They were accused

In this case LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmadas, Satish Pradhan, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Lallu Singh, Prakash Sharma, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Santosh Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Ramji Gupta, Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kamlesh Tripathi, Ramchandra Khatri, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goyal, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, RN Srivastava, Acharya Dhamendra Dev, Sudhir Kumar Kakkar and Dharmendra Singh Gurjar were accused.

Babri demolition case: All 32 accused acquitted, special court judge said – The incident of demolition was not pre-planned