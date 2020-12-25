RSPCB JSA JEE Recruitment 2020 2021: 114 vacancies of Junior Scientific Officer (JCA) and Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE) in Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) have come out. These include 28 of JCA and 86 of JEE. The last date for online application is 23 January 2021 by visiting environment.rajasthan.gov.in and rpcb.onlinerecruit.in.

Educational Qualifications

Junior Scientific Officer

First Class Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Soil Science or Environmental Science or Microbiology

Junior Environmental Engineer

Bachelor Degree in Bio-Technology or Chemical or Civil or Mining or Environmental or Textile Engineering followed by Master Degree in Environmental Engineering

or

First Class Bachelor’s degree in any of the above engineering subjects

Maximum age limit – 40 years

Age relaxation

SC, ST, BC and MBC category of Rajasthan will be given 5 years relaxation in age.

Women will also be given 5 years relaxation in age.

Women of SC, ST, BC and MBC category of Rajasthan will be given age relaxation of 10 years.

Selection – through offline / online written test.

To read full notification click here

For online application click here