RSPCB JSA JEE Recruitment 2020 2021: 114 vacancies of Junior Scientific Officer (JCA) and Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE) in Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) have come out. These include 28 of JCA and 86 of JEE. The last date for online application is 23 January 2021 by visiting environment.rajasthan.gov.in and rpcb.onlinerecruit.in.
Educational Qualifications
Junior Scientific Officer
First Class Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Soil Science or Environmental Science or Microbiology
Junior Environmental Engineer
Bachelor Degree in Bio-Technology or Chemical or Civil or Mining or Environmental or Textile Engineering followed by Master Degree in Environmental Engineering
or
First Class Bachelor’s degree in any of the above engineering subjects
Maximum age limit – 40 years
Age relaxation
SC, ST, BC and MBC category of Rajasthan will be given 5 years relaxation in age.
Women will also be given 5 years relaxation in age.
Women of SC, ST, BC and MBC category of Rajasthan will be given age relaxation of 10 years.
Selection – through offline / online written test.
To read full notification click here
For online application click here
.
Leave a Reply