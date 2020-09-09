RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has extended the last date of application for recruitment to the posts of ECG Technician till 4 November. A total of 195 vacancies were removed on these posts last month. The last date of application was kept 4 September but now it has been extended. According to the notice issued on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the interested youth who have not applied can apply online from September 12 to November 4.

The 195 vacancy includes 177 posts from the non-scheduled sector and 18 from the scheduled area. The exam date will be announced later.

Eligibility

12th with Science / Maths. And two years diploma in ECG Technician course.

Age Range

18 to 40 years. The age limit will be decided from January 1, 2021.

Maximum age limit relaxation rules

– 5 years relaxation to women of general category / economically weaker section

– SC, ST, OBC, OBC, Rajasthan, 5 years relaxation

– 10 years exemption for SC, ST, OBC, OBC women of Rajasthan

pay scale – Beverage Matrix Level L-8

To see the full notificationClick yes

Application fee

General, OBC, EWS – 450 / –

ONC NCL – 350 / –

ST, SC, 250 / –

Fees can be paid by debit card, credit card, e-friend.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.