The head of the Wagner mercenaries lashes out at the defense minister, Sergei Shoigu and the chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov: “They get fat and here the boys die”

New invective by Evgheny Prigozhin against the top defense and elites in Russia for the carnage of Bakhmut. Faced with a row of lifeless and bloodied bodies, the head of the Wagner mercenaries explicitly cites the defense minister, Sergei Shoigu and the chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, for the losses and for the non-delivery of 70% of the necessary ammunition, as seen in the video he posted on Wagner’s Telegram channel. “You scum sit in your expensive clubs. Your kids live on, posting their youtube videos. You think you own this life. You think you have a right since you have reserves of ammunition. We are doing the math servant: if you provide ammunition quotas, we have five times less dead,” he said.