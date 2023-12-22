Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international NGO that ensures the protection of the press in the world, has opened a second case before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the responsibility of the Israeli Army in the death of seven Palestinian journalists. , since the presentation of his first complaint on October 31. RSF counts around 66 journalists who have died in Gaza since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7.

Despite international calls for its protection, press freedom in Gaza remains under threat from Israeli fire. In this second lawsuit filed before the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, RSF denounces that the death of at least seven Palestinian journalists would have been the responsibility of the Israeli Army, by attacking them “deliberately because of their profession.”

“RSF has reasonable grounds to believe that the journalists mentioned in this lawsuit were victims of attacks that constitute war crimes,” the organization of French origin said in a statement published on its official website.

In addition, the organization's secretary general, Christophe Deloire, called on the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, to prioritize the investigation into the deaths of the 66 Palestinian journalists who have died in Israeli attacks since December 7. October, whose situation was described as a “massacre” by Deloire, in addition to ensuring that “action is taken against those responsible.”

Press freedom in Gaza in critical condition

It is the second complaint that RSF presents to the ICC in reference to crimes against Palestinian journalists alone so far in 2023. The first was submitted on October 31, detailing the cases of “nine journalists murdered and two injured in carrying out their work” since the Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

In addition, the organization's first complaint also exposes the harassment by Israeli forces of vital infrastructure for journalistic work within the Gaza Strip, alleging “the deliberate destruction, total or partial” of buildings that host the broadcasts of at least 50 media in the Palestinian enclave.

In a clear sense, RSF considers that the deaths of Palestinian journalists inside Gaza can be considered war crimes, specifically referring to the category of “indiscriminate attack”, included in the Rome Statute, the founding document of the ICC.

“Even if it were considered that these journalists were victims of attacks against legitimate military targets, as the Israeli authorities claim, these would have caused manifestly excessive and disproportionate damage to civilians,” said the Reporters Without Borders statement on October 31.

Mourners, including colleagues, carry bodies of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. REUTERS – Arafat Barbakh

The risk of reporting in Gaza

In one of the most recent Israeli attacks against the southern city of Khan Younis, Samer Abudaqa, a cameraman for the Qatari Al-Jazeera network, was killed by a missile fired from a drone coming from Tel Aviv. Although he did not die immediately, emergency services were unable to arrive in time due to incessant shelling by Israeli forces in the area.

“Medical teams were prevented by Israeli forces from immediately reaching him,” the Qatari news outlet mentioned in a statement, where they also confirmed that they would proceed to refer the case to the ICC, alleging that Abudaqa was murdered by military forces. From Israel.

In the same attack, Wael Dahdouh, Al-Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief who lost his family in an Israeli bombing last October, was wounded by shrapnel from the missile, although he was quickly transferred to Nasser Hospital, where It was attended.

There are already 66 people who have died in the conflict in the midst of their work to inform the world about the catastrophic situation in Gaza, which is increasing every day under international scrutiny.

Since the start of the war, Israel has limited the entry of foreign journalists into Gaza, so the narratives about what is happening in the enclave have been in the hands of local reporters. With each of their deaths, the world has lost a voice about the situation of civilians and about the carnage left by the war promoted by the Israeli Government.

With EFE and local media