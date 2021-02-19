The debate is finally invited to the Assembly. Thursday, during their parliamentary niche, the Socialist deputies tabled a bill in order to establish a “Individual aid for solidarity emancipation”. This aims to create a basic income of 564 euros from the age of 18, by merging the RSA and the activity bonus. The sum of 5,000 euros would also be paid to each young adult on his professional activity account, as part of a universal grant.

This endowment is intended for a youth “More affected than any other generation by unemployment, extreme poverty and poor housing”, particularly with the crisis, explains Boris Vallaud, deputy PS and rapporteur of the text. But beyond the current situation, it is also for the socialists to give a social majority from 18 years going hand in hand with the criminal and civic majority. The basic income would be paid automatically, in order to fight against non-recourse, which already concerns 35% of people eligible for RSA. “This is the first text for young people of this five-year term”, welcomes Valérie Rabault, president of the PS group, who points to a gaping absence on this subject in the government’s recovery plan.

“Inventing long-lasting youth support systems”

Curing the evils of which young people are victims is a will shared, despite differences in approach, by the communists and the rebels. “The government has not taken the measure of the economic and social shock suffered by the youth”, says PCF MP Elsa Faucillon, despite the Alarming report submitted by Marie-George Buffet in December 2020.

Defending the creation of student income, Elsa Faucillon calls for “Inventing long-term support mechanisms for young people to ensure continuity of their social rights”. “We can no longer be satisfied with sprinkling”, insists the elected, who is worried about the appearance of a sacrificed Covid generation.

“Hurry up to open the RSA to people under 25”, also agrees with the FI deputy Adrien Quatennens, who shares his ” shame “ about “Endless queues of students in front of food banks”. If he is part of “Differences on details and modalities”, the rebel welcomes the fact that the three left-wing groups in the Assembly (PS, GDR, FI) “Together send yet another alert message to the President of the Republic”.

“A diametrically opposed philosophy”

But Macronie is sticking to its positions. She rejected a project she judges “Of a diametrically opposed philosophy” to his, says Brigitte Klinkert, Minister for Integration. Faced with the government’s refusal, the Socialists attempted a compromise by tabling a last-minute amendment to open the RSA from the age of 18 during the crisis, but nothing helped. “Fighting against inequalities cannot be reduced to financial aid. This is the difference between assistantship, charity and the implementation of a social policy ”, retorts the deputy LaREM Monique Iborra. Young people who cannot meet their needs and face an exploding precariousness will appreciate.

The PS deputies also defended, during the parliamentary initiative day, bills aimed at strengthening the protection of minors victims of sexual violence, the creation of a compensation fund for victims of the Covid and a reform of taxation of inheritance tax. Discussions were underway at the time of closing this edition.