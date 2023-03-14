The Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RSA) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that the project for checking the availability of OSAGO policies through cameras on the roads is ready from a technological point of view. About this March 13 reported in the RSA press release.

According to the president of the RAMI Evgeny Ufimtsev, the union has improved the database of the automated information system of compulsory insurance (AIS OSAGO), increasing its fault tolerance to 99.98%, which is a very high indicator of reliability. Accordingly, the technological part of the project is ready.

At the moment, discussions are underway on methods of punishing violators who will be identified using this system. For example, the question of how many times it is necessary to fine a driver who repeatedly falls under cameras during the day is being decided: by analogy with a fine for speeding or for one day of violation.

Ufimtsev also noted that at present the share of drivers without OSAGO policies is 10.1%, and this figure is gradually decreasing, and the launch of the project will help to reduce it completely.

Earlier, on February 16, it became known that in 2022 Russian auto insurers paid out 7.68 billion rubles in court decisions related to OSAGO. Specialists noted that at the end of 2022, the share of court payments under OSAGO in the total amount of payments under the mandatory “autocitizen” amounted to 4.8% against 5.3% in 2021.

The fact that drivers without OSAGO in 2023 will begin to be fined by cameras became known on December 28. Then only pilot projects were launched, work was underway to combine the databases of the RSA and the traffic police.