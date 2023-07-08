Fire in Rsa, firefighters investigate with laser techniques

The firefighters of the Rome Investigative Unit, with laser equipment, joined their Lombard colleagues, already in action since yesterday, to ascertain the causes of the fire that caused six victims among the elderly guests of the facility the other night ” House for spouses”. How writes theHandle, the hypothesis that now seems to need only a definitive verification seems to be that of a cigarette left lit by one of the two women who died in room 605 of the RSA, while the investigations also concern the smoke detection system which was specially observed by Proges of Parma itself, the cooperative that manages the rest home owned by the Municipality.

For some time, in fact, arrangements had been made for two technicians to alternate during the night due to “problems” in the system which may not have immediately captured the fumes, allowing the flames to spread, also due to the presence of a bag of oxygen in the chamber. The investigations of the firefighters will establish what is the exact point of ignition of the fire which appears to have been the bed of one of the two guests and the temperature reached in the room was devastated. The presence of a splinker, the automatic rain extinguishing system, was not required by law in the RSA, while there were fire-fighting components that require manual implementation which will also be examined. The results of the investigations will be included in a report which it will soon be handed over to the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office which, with the deputy Tiziana Siciliano, has opened a file, currently against unknown persons, for arson, manslaughter and culpable injury.

