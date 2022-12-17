Services for the elderly and disabled at risk: the numbers that upset welfare

More than two years have passed since the first wave of the COVID-19, but very little has improved in those places where the virus has claimed the most victims: the nursing homes. This can be understood in a way that is as clear as it is painful by reading the survey “How the costs of residential services for frail people have changed from 2021 to 2022”, created by the trade association Uneba.

The report examines data on 214 properties for disabled and elderly (156 residential, 37 day care and 18 outpatient) and 111 RSA distributed over 11 regions (almost 5% of the national total), for a total of 12,700 beds and 7,600 workers.

Examination of costs records a surge of 2.98% in the item “health costs” (ie for personnel, medicines and other products), however offset by an increase in attendance of 3.34%.

The most obvious problem is represented by “general costs”, i.e. those attributable to utilities, services, goods, non-guest staff, interest expense, taxes and other items, which in the first half of 2022 recorded a +29.57%. mainly due to dear-bills, which marked an unsustainable +62%.

On the other hand, revenues have shrunk, so that as many as 88 out of 111 RSAs have a loss-making operating balance sheet. Not only that, this loss has grown significantly in the space of a year: in 2021 it was equal to 0.31 euros for each day a patient was present, while now it has risen to a good 10.90 euros. Furthermore, a figure destined to worsen in the final balance, due to the trend in costs.

Hence the inexorability of a truly painful crossroads: either they ask for (and receive) more state aid, or some services will necessarily have to be cut.

