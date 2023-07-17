Fire in Rsa, Beppe Sala: “Our lawyers will support suspects”

“The persons under investigation will be supported by the our advocacy to try to prove their case. The judiciary should investigate and, as I said from day one, if there are any faults or responsibilities of ours too, we will suffer the consequences”. Joseph Hall on the sidelines of the inauguration of a solidarity market of “Progetto Arca” regarding the managers of Palazzo Marino under investigation for the fire of the RSA “Casa dei coniugi” in via dei 500.

The mayor of Milan: “I expect the judiciary to take its course now, I have never commented on their work”

“I expect the judiciary to take its course now, I have never commented on their work and I know the sense of institutional respect and it would be hopeless that in my role I would let myself go to the comments,” he added

Rsa fire, city council suspended due to protests by the opposition: “Sala must report to the courtroom”

In the afternoon of July 17th the protests of the opposition also block the work of the municipal council underway today in Palazzo Marino.

There president Elena Buscemi was forced to suspend the work because of dispute ignited by opposition councilors due to the absence of mayor Giuseppe Sala and, therefore, for his failure to report on the fire at the RSA “Casa per Coniugi”, for which they would be two municipal managers are also under investigation. The mayor had announced that he would report after the funeral of the victims.

The advisers of the center-right wore black armbands and, placed in the center of the room, they raised signs with the words “No more silences on rest homes”. The majority, through the words of Philip Barberis, leader of the Democratic Party, said he “wanting to work for the mayor to come to the courtroom to report before the summer break”while the opposition forces request that Thursday there be the certainty of the mayor’s presence in the city council next Monday.

