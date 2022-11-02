“Carnival is far away, Halloween is over” and it’s no longer time for masks. They should also be removed in nursing homes, where the obligation – reconfirmed – of masks should not be “a bundle of all the grass”, according to the Orsan-Open Rsa Now committee: “Let us look our loved ones in the face” asks Dario Francolino, founder and president of the movement born in the most dramatic months of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Protecting them is also our first interest”, he declares to Adnkronos Health, launching an appeal to the new Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato: “We offer him a sort of ‘Orsan praise’ – he explains – Allow us to lower the masks when we meet our elderly in RSA. Leave the responsibility to family members, they have the right and they will evaluate them. It seems honest to me “.

“Unfortunately, on this ‘post Covid’ a pseudo ideological battle is being fought with a lot of involvement of the highest officials of the state”, observes the Orsan summit. “For once we ask to consider the emotional and human relevance of removing the masks in meetings between family members and guests in the RSA: they are protected by 5 doses of vaccine and also by the anti-flu vaccination – he specifies – and we relatives have the Green pass. “obtained with third dose of Covid-19 vaccine or with two doses or cure plus negative buffer, as required until December 31, 2022.

“Not facilitating this relationship today is inhumane – stresses Francolino – considering that we family members are perfectly aware of not having to infect our loved ones. We are the ones who care most about their health – he repeats – so we work for emotional well-being and distinguish situations and contexts “, he urges, also because” Covid will be with us forever, the virus will be endemic and has changed over time “.

“The repeated obligation of masks in hospital and RSA is different” in the former compared to the latter, Orsan believes. “In the RSA – reiterates the president of the committee – since we managed to return, we family members have been forced to keep the Ffp2 masks even outdoors, even if equipped with a Green pass, even just after taking a swab. This involves from February 2020, almost 3 years, no longer being able to drink a sip of water with our loved ones, not being able to let them enjoy an ice cream or a coffee, because to do so the mask would have to be lowered. last forever, considering that Covid will never pass “.

“Furthermore – adds Francolino – in almost all RSA we relatives have to see our loved ones in public halls or in the outdoor gardens. They do not let us into their rooms even with masks and Green pass”. Certificate for which she notes, “the obligation remains for family members and not for doctors and operators”.