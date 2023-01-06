Rsa, elderly without real assistance. The shocking picture

THE Nasbetween Christmas and New Year’s Eve, they conducted an in-depth investigation into RSA in Italy and the picture that emerges is bleak. On 607 structures inspected – we read in La Stampa – well 152 they turned out irregular. Namely practically one in four, scary numbers. TO Pavia they insulted the elders. TO Comiso it rained on the patients’ beds. TO Syracuse there was no license. In the province of Latin there were more guests than allowed. It’s still: nurses in number insufficientno attention to the anti-Covid regulations, discharged fire extinguishersclosed windows and perpetual darkness because no one had to see what was going on inside.

We pass – continues La Stampa – from accounting matters to expired drugsfrom broken defibrillators to insufficient documentation, to arrive at “serious hygienic deficiencies” and also to “deficit structures in health care”. That is, structures that were the denial of their very raison d’etre. A Udine a nurse is ruined on the guest of a nursing home, a 91-year-old lady, because she was drunk soaked during the work shift. Cockroaches and other pest animals” were found in the kitchens of two Rsa Of Paviato Reggio Calabria it was found spoiled food.

