“There are no more half seasons”, “there is only one mother”, “today’s young people want everything immediately”, “it’s not so much the heat as the humidity”: in the saga of clichés we it is certainly also “the cars of the past were better”. But in front of machines like the new Audi RS4, we can certainly give substance to another great classic: “things like this will never be done again”. Electrification is also upon us for such cars. And so… Of course, “Perhaps at the end of this sad story, someone will find the courage to face the feelings of guilt, and erase them from this journey”, but the fact is that with the spectacular RS4 he is about to go away for a while of huge history of the automobile world.

This, in its concentration of passion and technology, madness and super performance, is in fact the car that better than all the others realizes one of the most ingenious claims in the automotive world. We are talking about “Vorsprung durch Technik”, better known by us obviously as “Technical avant-garde”. As you have understood, the protagonist is still His Majesty Audi who launched this concept more than 50 years ago, when the idea of ​​hi-tech and substantially also of the avant-garde did not yet exist.

To understand the extent of this revolution, it is enough to say that there was no internet, no computers, no cell phones. We always talked about mechanics rather than technique. But no, Audi managed to shift attention to a concept, that of the Brand’s constant propensity for innovation and excellence. They were also celebrated by U2 in 1993 who with “Zooropa” brought the Audi slogan “Vorsprung durch Technik”, “Advancement through technology”, right into the song, making it immortal…

And, again, to better understand the scope of this revolution, let’s look at where they started from: it was 1969, Auto Union GmbH, based in Ingolstadt, and NSU Motorenwerke, based in Neckarsulm, had just given birth to Audi NSU Auto Union AG. The range ranged from the air-cooled engines of the rear-wheel drive NSU Prinz series to the liquid-cooled four-cylinder engines of the front-wheel drive Audi 60 and Audi 100 right up to the Wankel unit of the futuristic NSU Ro 80. 1970, the idea of ​​the brilliant boss Hans Bauer who decided to exploit the breadth of the technological portfolio thinking that it could be transformed into a competitive advantage over the competition. Thus the Audi NSU Marketing Department came up with the claim Vorsprung durch Technik – At the cutting edge of technology, which has survived to this day.

Of course, at the time it was almost a gamble to speak of an avant-garde for that small German brand. Those were the times of the extraordinary Lancias, of the Ferraris. Of those Alfa Romeos that made Ferdinand Piech, the boss of the Volkswagen Group, say, “one day I will make Audi the German Alfa Romeo”. But the Germans, as we know, have a hard head. And today their bet paid off. Well, the new RS 4 is all of this. Just the “end of this long journey”. Among other things, a model that has just been updated with the competition pack which makes it even more fun.

The heart of the car is the V6 2.9 TFSI biturbo with 450 HP and 600 Nm of torque from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm: thanks to the refinement of the engine control unit, gearbox and rear sport differential software, the Audi RS 4 Avant sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds: two tenths faster than the standard version. In short, the fourth generation of the RS 4 Avant returns to the classic scheme by choosing the lightweight V6 which has contributed to a reduction in weight of no less than 80 kg compared to the old model with the V8. In combination with the 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission, this V6 becomes even more responsive in the dynamic mode of the Audi drive select driving dynamics management system.

Not only that: now there is the RS plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC). System which, thanks to the hydraulic compensation of roll and pitch, counteracts in an exceptionally rapid way both lateral lying down and longitudinal alterations in trim. A refined solution which now, thanks to the new competition packages, is joined by an even more extreme setup.

By opting for the plus configuration of the competition packages, the Audi RS 4 Avant and Audi RS 5 make use of new manually adjustable coilover shock absorbers. The ground clearance of the cars is reduced by 10 mm compared to the standard RS versions, while by acting on the cited rings at the lower end of the springs it is possible to further lower the set-up by 10 mm. The greater preload of the springs, moreover with a hard setting, also makes it possible to adjust the shock absorbers according to three different settings and stiffer anti-roll bars and favor performance when driving at the limit. The competition packages are accompanied by an increase in the maximum speed from 280 km/h (optional) to 290 km/h. In short, here things go much faster, but the increase in performance is accompanied by specific ABS software and the availability, on request, of ultra high performance Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. Features which, when combined with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, reduce the stopping distance from 100 km/h to 2 metres.

But the steering is the other great protagonist of the machine: characterized by a ratio of 13.1:1 instead of 15.9:1, it is more direct, to the advantage of precision and reactivity. And to counter understeer, the quattro permanent all-wheel drive and the self-locking central differential benefit from a setting aimed at favoring the distribution of thrust to the rear. New calibration also for the rear sport differential which actively distributes the torque between the wheels of the same axle, again to the advantage of containing understeer and agility of the car. The latter is also a symbol of the avant-garde of the technique we were talking about earlier. Just think today at Audi there are seven different variants for the iconic Quattro all-wheel drive… With 5 different operating patterns for the models with internal combustion engines and two for the electric e-Tron ones. A long time has passed since the famous debut of the legendary Ur-Quattro, which took place on the occasion of the Geneva International Motor Show in 1980. Audi has produced over 12.2 million cars with the Quattro all-wheel drive system and the evolution of this system has reached unthinkable limits. “Vorsprung durch Technik”, in fact.