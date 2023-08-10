And then that is also limited. It is handy that you can run an RS3 at 300 km/h with an app.

The nice thing about today’s turbo engines is that they have quite a few margins. You used to be able to ‘chip in’ 50 hp and that was about it. Nowadays, the requirements are in terms of consumption (from the government) and in terms of power (from consumers).

It also has to stay a little bit whole. Add to that the fact that such an engine must be able to deliver various stages of power and you will understand that some blocks have a healthy reserve.

This is also the case with the 2.5 TFSI from the Audi RS3. This five-cylinder in-line engine delivers 400 hp from the factory for the regular RS3 and no less than 407 hp for the RS3 Performance. In principle, that is more than enough. But (much) more is also possible.

RS3 app: top speed now 300 km/h

At ABT Sportsline we already know the ABT RS3-S (with 460 hp), for now they have the ABT RS3-R on offer. It is even stronger and therefore faster. The engine is now equipped with a larger intercooler and new software from ABT. The result is no less than 485 hp of power! The maximum torque also increases nicely: from 500 Nm to 560 Nm.

You can view all data via your My ABT app. Also nice, you can increase the top speed from 250 km/h to 300 km/h via that app! Not that you need it, but it is very useful. And if you look at how fast a standard RS3 is already at 250 km / h, it is nice to have a little extra margin.

Visual upgrades

In addition to the extra power, there are also various visual upgrades for your Audi RS3 or RS3 that make you a bit thicker. Think of the 20 inch ‘GR’ rims.

For better handling, you can opt for lowering springs, or a coilover set that you can adjust yourself. In addition, anti-roll bars are available. Do you have the adaptive dampers? Then a delete kit is possible.

Finally, you can decorate the interior with some parts that they have written ABT on at ABT. Think of carbon flippers for behind the steering wheel, an ABT seat frame cover or even a real ABT on-off button for the engine.

Of course, all upgrades are available (and too configure) for both the hatchback (which Audi calls a Sportback) and the sedan (which Audi calls the Limousine).

