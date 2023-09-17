The institute’s weather forecast says there is a chance of thunderstorms, hail and strong winds

Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) reported that Rio Grande do Sul will experience rain again from this Sunday night (September 17, 2023). In recent days, an extratropical cyclone hit the region and killed 48 people in the state.

The weather forecast indicates instability until next Tuesday (September 19, 2023), with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, hail and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h. Civil Defense maintains a potential danger alert for precipitation in the region.

Meteorology alerts the population to the importance of following weather forecast updates and special weather warnings in the coming days, in addition to following Civil Defense recommendations.

Balance

A balance released this Sunday (September 17) states that the death toll reached 48 people. Last week, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called a ministerial meeting to discuss new aid strategies for Rio Grande do Sul.

The number of missing people is 9. Civil Defense counted 359,641 people affected in the State. To date, 3,130 have been rescued in the 104 municipalities affected by the floods caused by the extratropical cyclone. 4,904 gauchos remain homeless and 20,978 displaced.

The State has 340,918 people affected, 20,490 displaced and 4,794 homeless. To help, the Rio Grande do Sul Executive established a PIX (CNPJ) bank account key to receive donations from those who wish to help flood victims.