Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 17:41

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger, Wellington Dias, stated this afternoon that the federal government must transfer by Monday, the 11th, the first installment of resources to municipalities damaged by the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul, which will be used to help the homeless population. At first, R$400 will be transferred per homeless person – passed directly to the city hall.

“Registration opened yesterday. Municipalities that registered until yesterday will receive it on Monday. All municipalities need to do is register and the transfer will be made immediately”, stated Dias after a meeting at Palácio do Planalto held this Saturday. According to the minister, the department he commands set aside R$56 million for actions in the region, such as shelter assistance and the food acquisition program.

Transfers to help the homeless must occur in two stages. In the end, municipalities must receive up to R$800 per person affected. Dias also said that the acting president, Geraldo Alckmin, will announce this Sunday, the 10th, the balance of measures coordinated by the federal government to support the population of Rio Grande do Sul.

The forecast is that Alckmin and a delegation of seven ministers will visit the cities affected by the cyclone tomorrow, the 10th. In addition to the vice-president and Dias, the ministers of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira, and the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, participated in the meeting this Saturday at Planalto, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces, Cities, Civil House, Agriculture, and Caixa.