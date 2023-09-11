Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 7:57

The week begins with a forecast of intense rain and a new cyclone on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, according to an alert from Metsul Meteorologia released on Sunday, 10. Last week, the state was severely affected by intense rain and an extratropical storm that left 46 people dead. and more than four thousand homeless. Forty-six people remain missing.

According to Metsul’s forecast, Monday, the 11th, will be sunny throughout the state, bringing heat. Maximum temperatures can reach up to 34ºC in some regions. At the end of the day, however, a cold front reaches the west and south of Rio Grande do Sul, leading to the formation of storms with lightning, heavy rain and hail in some areas.

Tuesday, 12th, will see intense rain in the western and southern parts of the state. On Wednesday, the 13th, the low pressure area deepens and advances across Rio Grande do Sul, leading to heavy and even torrential rains in several regions. “The risk of isolated thunderstorms with hail and strong wind gusts will be high,” it said in a statement.

From Thursday the 14th, the low pressure center moves to the Atlantic Ocean, where it transforms into an extratropical cyclone, driving a cold front with rain and isolated thunderstorms in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná, in addition to parts of the Central-West and Southeast of the country.

“This cyclone closer to the coast of southern Brazil, whose positioning the models still differ in their projections, will drive colder air from a continental trajectory towards the south and central-west of Brazil with a sharp drop in temperature from a center of high continental pressure in Northern Argentina”, states MetSul.

“This is the third event (of extreme rain) in the month of September, which begins under the greater influence of the climate phenomenon El Niño, which is still intensifying and causes concern”, says Stael Sias, meteorologist at MetSul.

Experts say that there is no data that indicates an increase in the number of cyclones that hit Brazil. But there are indications that the phenomenon may be becoming more intense because of El Niño and also climate change.

According to Metsul, the precipitation forecast for Rio Grande do Sul is enough to cause flooding in urban and rural areas, in addition to flooding, and could also worsen the condition of rivers that are already very full, such as Quaraí, Ibirapuitã, Jaguarão, Piratini and Camaquã, in the west and south of the state.

Furthermore, according to Metsul’s warning, the excessive amounts of rain added to those recorded a few days ago could cause some reservoirs to overflow.