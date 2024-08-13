From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/13/2024 – 16:57

To the floods of May provoked a logistical blackout never seen in Rio Grande do Sul. Given this scenario, from January to May 2024, exports in the state registered a drop of 12.9%. Even so, the value reached in this period (US$ 7.4 billion) is the fifth highest in the historical series, which began in 1997. This shows the relevance of companies from Rio Grande do Sul for the national economy and their impacts on the global situation.

In the analysis of the president of the RS Export Award Council, Fabrício Forest, he highlights the still positive results in the face of adversity, which demonstrate that RS continues to “emerge and stand out with solid and recurring economic results”. For him, “this search for new markets is in the DNA of the people of Rio Grande do Sul, who have among their characteristics the pioneering, including within the country itself, exploring new lands and from there building a legacy of work and strength”.

The atypical first half of the year is expected to negatively impact the expected growth of the state’s GDP, which was initially estimated at +4%. “The challenges that society in Rio Grande do Sul has faced since the floods are countless, and the same goes for the production and export sectors. A gradual restart requires everyone’s work to preserve jobs and boost our economy, which is also vital for Brazil.”

Despite this, according to the Department of Economics and Statistics, linked to the State Secretariat of Planning, Governance and Management (DEE/SPGG), the products that saw the greatest growth in exports in the first five months of the year were unmanufactured tobacco (8.6%), petroleum fuel oils (56.7%), ethylene polymers in primary forms (23.7%) and soybeans (6.1%).

During this period, Rio Grande do Sul exported to 180 destinations, with China remaining the main buyer, accounting for 19.8% of total foreign sales. Completing the ranking are the European Union (13.6%), the United States (9.9%), Argentina (5.1%) and Vietnam (4%). In terms of values, the destinations that showed the highest increase were the Philippines (US$ 171.3 million, corresponding to an increase of 797.8%); China (US$ 162.6 million, 12.4%) and South Korea (US$ 66.0 million, 38.6%).

In 2023, the sector’s business reached US$ 339 billion, achieving an unprecedented result. A significant part of this amount came from exports involving companies from Rio Grande do Sul, which reached US$ 22 billion – almost 7% of the total value. The state ended the year with 3,254 exporting companies, occupying the second position in the national ranking, which includes 28,524 organizations, losing only to São Paulo. Regarding the value of these exports, Rio Grande do Sul occupies the 5th place.

In order to promote this important sector, the RS Export Award Council will recognize 68 companies based in the state at the 52nd edition of the event. The award also includes the Special Distinction of Diamond Exporter, for companies that have been highlighted for ten editions, and the Special Distinction of Gold Exporter, for winning five times, respectively, for Marcopolo (Diamond) and AD Shipping, Druzina Content and Wellour Couros (Gold).

The awards ceremony for organizations that achieved outstanding performance in the export scenario will be held on August 15, at Casa NTX, in Porto Alegre (RS).

52nd RS Export Award 2024

Creative Economy Highlight:

Druzina Content – ​​Porto Alegre – SPECIAL GOLD DISTINCTION

International Branding Highlight:

Mangueplast Hose Industry – Barão

MARIA PAVAN – Porto Alegre

Mantova Plastic Pipe Industry – Caxias do Sul

Featured Exporting Commercial Companies and Trading Companies:

HD Parts – Caxias do Sul

Priority Automotive – Caxias do Sul

CLX Group – Porto Alegre

South Service Trading SA – Porto Alegre

Technological Innovation Highlight:

AEL Systems – Porto Alegre

IMPLY TECHNOLOGY – Santa Cruz do Sul

International Little Pathfinder Spotlight:

ANTONOW – Saint Augustus

PEBE MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT LTDA – Porto Alegre

Tenuta Foppa & Ambrosi – Garibaldi

Featured Export Support Services:

AMRG – CARGONAV GROUP – Rio Grande

Euro-America – Novo Hamburgo

Pibernat Logistics – Canoas

Transcontinental Logistics – Rio Grande

Interlink Cargo – Cachoeirinha

Efficiency International Business – Caxias do Sul

MBX Global Service – Porto Alegre

AD Shipping – Santa Cruz do Sul – SPECIAL GOLD DISTINCTION

CLEMAR INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADVISORY AND LOGISTICS – Novo Hamburgo

ORION MARITIME GROUP – Rio Grande

Wilson Sons – Tecon Rio Grande Unit – Rio Grande

Banrisul General Warehouses Inc. – Canoas

Sector Highlight | Agriculture:

ARBUGERI WINERY – Caxias do Sul

Vibra – Montenegro

SLC Agrícola SA – Porto Alegre

Schio – Cowshed

RAR – Cowshed

Divinut – South Waterfall

Salton Winery – Bento Gonçalves

3 attempts – Santa Barbara do Sul

Be8 – Deep Step

Aurora Wine Cooperative – Bento Gonçalves

ODERICH – Saint Sebastian of Cai

Sector Highlight | Industry:

Conquers All – Ibirubá

Docile – Lajeado

Nutrire Food Industry Ltd. – Garibaldi

Hyva of Brazil – Caxias do Sul

PISANI PLASTICS SA – Caxias do Sul

Peccin – Erechim

Marcopolo – Caxias do Sul – SPECIAL DIAMOND DISTINCTION

STIHL – Sao Leopoldo

Dubai Food – Ijuí

Finger Custom Furniture – Sarandi

Forbal Automotive – Flores da Cunha

– Caxias do Sul

FCC – Campo Bom

Fante Bebidas – Flores da Cunha

Weber House – Ivoti

UNYLASER METAL INDUSTRY LTDA – Caxias do Sul

Above – Sao Leopoldo

Maxiforja – Canoes

CMPC Brazil – Guaiba

TAURUS WEAPONS SA – Sao Leopoldo

Randon S/A Implements and Participations – Caxias do Sul

Xalingo – Santa Cruz do Sul

TERMOLAR – Porto Alegre

Tecnovin – Bento Goncalves

TDK – Gravatai

Beira Rio Footwear SA – New Hamburg

Noko Chemistry – Gate

Chiamulera Drinks – Lajeado

Mega Goglio – Salvador do Sul

Kappesberg – Tupandi

Wellour Couros – Dois Irmãos – SPECIAL GOLD DISTINCTION

Crisdu Moda – Little Church