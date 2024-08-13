08/13/2024 – 16:57
To the floods of May provoked a logistical blackout never seen in Rio Grande do Sul. Given this scenario, from January to May 2024, exports in the state registered a drop of 12.9%. Even so, the value reached in this period (US$ 7.4 billion) is the fifth highest in the historical series, which began in 1997. This shows the relevance of companies from Rio Grande do Sul for the national economy and their impacts on the global situation.
In the analysis of the president of the RS Export Award Council, Fabrício Forest, he highlights the still positive results in the face of adversity, which demonstrate that RS continues to “emerge and stand out with solid and recurring economic results”. For him, “this search for new markets is in the DNA of the people of Rio Grande do Sul, who have among their characteristics the pioneering, including within the country itself, exploring new lands and from there building a legacy of work and strength”.
The atypical first half of the year is expected to negatively impact the expected growth of the state’s GDP, which was initially estimated at +4%. “The challenges that society in Rio Grande do Sul has faced since the floods are countless, and the same goes for the production and export sectors. A gradual restart requires everyone’s work to preserve jobs and boost our economy, which is also vital for Brazil.”
Despite this, according to the Department of Economics and Statistics, linked to the State Secretariat of Planning, Governance and Management (DEE/SPGG), the products that saw the greatest growth in exports in the first five months of the year were unmanufactured tobacco (8.6%), petroleum fuel oils (56.7%), ethylene polymers in primary forms (23.7%) and soybeans (6.1%).
During this period, Rio Grande do Sul exported to 180 destinations, with China remaining the main buyer, accounting for 19.8% of total foreign sales. Completing the ranking are the European Union (13.6%), the United States (9.9%), Argentina (5.1%) and Vietnam (4%). In terms of values, the destinations that showed the highest increase were the Philippines (US$ 171.3 million, corresponding to an increase of 797.8%); China (US$ 162.6 million, 12.4%) and South Korea (US$ 66.0 million, 38.6%).
In 2023, the sector’s business reached US$ 339 billion, achieving an unprecedented result. A significant part of this amount came from exports involving companies from Rio Grande do Sul, which reached US$ 22 billion – almost 7% of the total value. The state ended the year with 3,254 exporting companies, occupying the second position in the national ranking, which includes 28,524 organizations, losing only to São Paulo. Regarding the value of these exports, Rio Grande do Sul occupies the 5th place.
In order to promote this important sector, the RS Export Award Council will recognize 68 companies based in the state at the 52nd edition of the event. The award also includes the Special Distinction of Diamond Exporter, for companies that have been highlighted for ten editions, and the Special Distinction of Gold Exporter, for winning five times, respectively, for Marcopolo (Diamond) and AD Shipping, Druzina Content and Wellour Couros (Gold).
The awards ceremony for organizations that achieved outstanding performance in the export scenario will be held on August 15, at Casa NTX, in Porto Alegre (RS).
52nd RS Export Award 2024
Creative Economy Highlight:
Druzina Content – Porto Alegre – SPECIAL GOLD DISTINCTION
International Branding Highlight:
Mangueplast Hose Industry – Barão
MARIA PAVAN – Porto Alegre
Mantova Plastic Pipe Industry – Caxias do Sul
Featured Exporting Commercial Companies and Trading Companies:
HD Parts – Caxias do Sul
Priority Automotive – Caxias do Sul
CLX Group – Porto Alegre
South Service Trading SA – Porto Alegre
Technological Innovation Highlight:
AEL Systems – Porto Alegre
IMPLY TECHNOLOGY – Santa Cruz do Sul
International Little Pathfinder Spotlight:
ANTONOW – Saint Augustus
PEBE MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT LTDA – Porto Alegre
Tenuta Foppa & Ambrosi – Garibaldi
Featured Export Support Services:
AMRG – CARGONAV GROUP – Rio Grande
Euro-America – Novo Hamburgo
Pibernat Logistics – Canoas
Transcontinental Logistics – Rio Grande
Interlink Cargo – Cachoeirinha
Efficiency International Business – Caxias do Sul
MBX Global Service – Porto Alegre
AD Shipping – Santa Cruz do Sul – SPECIAL GOLD DISTINCTION
CLEMAR INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADVISORY AND LOGISTICS – Novo Hamburgo
ORION MARITIME GROUP – Rio Grande
Wilson Sons – Tecon Rio Grande Unit – Rio Grande
Banrisul General Warehouses Inc. – Canoas
Sector Highlight | Agriculture:
ARBUGERI WINERY – Caxias do Sul
Vibra – Montenegro
SLC Agrícola SA – Porto Alegre
Schio – Cowshed
RAR – Cowshed
Divinut – South Waterfall
Salton Winery – Bento Gonçalves
3 attempts – Santa Barbara do Sul
Be8 – Deep Step
Aurora Wine Cooperative – Bento Gonçalves
ODERICH – Saint Sebastian of Cai
Sector Highlight | Industry:
Conquers All – Ibirubá
Docile – Lajeado
Nutrire Food Industry Ltd. – Garibaldi
Hyva of Brazil – Caxias do Sul
PISANI PLASTICS SA – Caxias do Sul
Peccin – Erechim
Marcopolo – Caxias do Sul – SPECIAL DIAMOND DISTINCTION
STIHL – Sao Leopoldo
Dubai Food – Ijuí
Finger Custom Furniture – Sarandi
Forbal Automotive – Flores da Cunha
FCC – Campo Bom
Fante Bebidas – Flores da Cunha
Weber House – Ivoti
UNYLASER METAL INDUSTRY LTDA – Caxias do Sul
Above – Sao Leopoldo
Maxiforja – Canoes
CMPC Brazil – Guaiba
TAURUS WEAPONS SA – Sao Leopoldo
Randon S/A Implements and Participations – Caxias do Sul
Xalingo – Santa Cruz do Sul
TERMOLAR – Porto Alegre
Tecnovin – Bento Goncalves
TDK – Gravatai
Beira Rio Footwear SA – New Hamburg
Noko Chemistry – Gate
Chiamulera Drinks – Lajeado
Mega Goglio – Salvador do Sul
Kappesberg – Tupandi
Wellour Couros – Dois Irmãos – SPECIAL GOLD DISTINCTION
Crisdu Moda – Little Church
#maintains #relevance #exports #climate #tragedy
Leave a Reply