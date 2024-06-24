Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 11:54

The deadline for Rio Grande do Sul city halls to register families residing in areas affected by the floods ends this Tuesday (25). They will receive Reconstruction Aid. It is valid for cities with a state of calamity or emergency decree.

According to the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic, 444 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul have current federal recognition and can request R$5,100 for each family. As of last Saturday (22), 182 cities had not yet requested the benefit.

“City councils must register family data on the Reconstruction Aid page. After analyzing the system, the family responsible needs to confirm the information on the same website. Afterwards, Caixa Econômica Federal makes the deposit into the account”, informed Secom.

Numbers

Government data indicate that 256,700 families from 115 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul have already been approved to receive the benefit, with 208,000 forwarding confirmation of the data. Among those who confirmed the information, 202 thousand already have R$5.1 thousand in their account, which totals just over R$1 billion.

The federal government expects to serve 375 thousand families in Rio Grande do Sul, representing R$1.9 billion in benefits. The amount allocated to Reconstruction Aid, initially, was R$1.23 billion for 240 thousand families. Last Wednesday (19), however, the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development announced extraordinary credit of R$689.6 million.

Understand

Reconstruction Aid was created by Provisional Measure No. 1,219/2024. Through the benefit, displaced or homeless families in Rio Grande do Sul can receive R$5,100 in a single installment to help recover property lost in the floods.

“There is no defined criterion for the use of the resource: the value can be applied wherever the victims assess it best”, highlighted the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.